NJPW Academy – 5 July 2025 – Results

The New Japan Pro Wrestling Academy presented the NJPW Academy All Star Showcase 2025 at the NJPW LA Dojo in Carson, CA. Click for results.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
NJPW Academy All Star Showcase 2025
July 5, 2025
NJPW LA Dojo
July 11, 2025
The DKC over Angus Legstrong, Joseph Dashou, and Liam O’Hara in 12:34 in a Gauntlet Match
Order of falls
The DKC over Liam O’Hara via submission
The DKC over Angus Legstrong via submission
The DKC over Joseph Dashou
Fred Rosser over Allan Breeze in 14:27
Buck Skynyr over Insane Dane in 6:31
Tatevik and Viva Van over Kiki Van Gogh and Mylo in 12:44
Ray Rico over El Mexica in 9:04
Ray Jazz over Shoot Taylor in 9:54
Casey Ferreira, Raymond Bright, and Seabass Finn over CJ Tino, the Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) in 16:56
