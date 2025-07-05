NJPW Academy – 5 July 2025 – Results

The New Japan Pro Wrestling Academy presented the NJPW Academy All Star Showcase 2025 at the NJPW LA Dojo in Carson, CA. Click for results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW Academy All Star Showcase 2025

July 5, 2025

NJPW LA Dojo

July 11, 2025

The DKC over Angus Legstrong, Joseph Dashou, and Liam O’Hara in 12:34 in a Gauntlet Match

Order of falls

The DKC over Liam O’Hara via submission

The DKC over Angus Legstrong via submission

The DKC over Joseph Dashou

Fred Rosser over Allan Breeze in 14:27

Buck Skynyr over Insane Dane in 6:31

Tatevik and Viva Van over Kiki Van Gogh and Mylo in 12:44

Ray Rico over El Mexica in 9:04

Ray Jazz over Shoot Taylor in 9:54

Casey Ferreira, Raymond Bright, and Seabass Finn over CJ Tino, the Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) in 16:56