World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Worlds Collide

June 7, 2025

Kia Forum

Inglewood, CA

Streamed live on YouTube

Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana over Latino World Order (Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro) and Lince Dorado

Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice over Chik Tormenta and Dalys

Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto) over El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown

Ethan Page over Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fénix in a Fatal Four Way Match to retain the WWE NXT North American Championship

El Hijo del Vikingo over Chad Gable to retain the AAA Mega Championship

