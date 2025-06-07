World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Worlds Collide at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Click for results.
World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Worlds Collide
June 7, 2025
Kia Forum
Inglewood, CA
Streamed live on YouTube
Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana over Latino World Order (Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro) and Lince Dorado
Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice over Chik Tormenta and Dalys
Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto) over El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown
Ethan Page over Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fénix in a Fatal Four Way Match to retain the WWE NXT North American Championship
El Hijo del Vikingo over Chad Gable to retain the AAA Mega Championship
