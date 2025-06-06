World Wrestling Entertainment – 6 June 2025 – Results

World Wrestling Entertainment presented SmackDown at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

Smackdown

June 6, 2025

Dignity Health Arena

Bakersfield, CA

WWE Speed Taping

Berto over Noam Dar

WWE Smackdown

Jimmy Uso over JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb) in 13:40

Zelina Vega over Piper Niven in a Bakersfield Street Fight in 10:45

LA Knight over Aleister Black via Disqualification in 13:20

Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer defeat Giulia, Naomi & Roxanne Perez in 12:02

Andrade and Penta over American Made (Brutus Creed over Julius Creed) in 7:56