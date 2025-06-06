World Wrestling Entertainment – 6 June 2025 – Results

World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Smackdown on USA Network at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Smackdown on USA Network at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 06/06/2025

World Wrestling Entertainment presented SmackDown at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment
Smackdown
June 6, 2025
Dignity Health Arena
Bakersfield, CA

WWE Speed Taping

Berto over Noam Dar

WWE Smackdown

Jimmy Uso over JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb) in 13:40

Zelina Vega over Piper Niven in a Bakersfield Street Fight in 10:45

LA Knight over Aleister Black via Disqualification in 13:20

Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer defeat Giulia, Naomi & Roxanne Perez in 12:02

Andrade and Penta over American Made (Brutus Creed over Julius Creed) in 7:56

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "World Wrestling Entertainment – 6 June 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.