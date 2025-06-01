Prestige Wrestling/DEADLOCK Pro/West Coast Pro – 1 June 2025 – Results

Prestige Wrestling, DEADLOCK Pro, and West Coast Pro presented UNIT3D at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Prestige Wrestling/DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling/West Coast Pro Wrestling
UNIT3D
June 1, 2025
Vermont Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA
Andrew Cass and Jiah Jewell over Jason Xavier and JT Thorne
Jordan Cruz over Starboy Charlie
Kevin Blackwood over Shane Haste to retain the West Coast Pro Wrestling Championship
Dani Luna over Nicole Matthews to retain the Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s World Championship
Mad Dog Connelly and Adam Priest over Matt Tremont and Jake Something
Alan Angels over Jordan Oliver to retain the Prestige Wrestling Championship
Cedric Alexander over Trevor Lee
Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire) over Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) to retain the West Coast Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship
