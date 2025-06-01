Prestige Wrestling/DEADLOCK Pro/West Coast Pro – 1 June 2025 – Results

Prestige Wrestling, DEADLOCK Pro, and West Coast Pro presented UNIT3D at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Prestige Wrestling/DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling/West Coast Pro Wrestling

UNIT3D

June 1, 2025

Vermont Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA

Andrew Cass and Jiah Jewell over Jason Xavier and JT Thorne

Jordan Cruz over Starboy Charlie

Kevin Blackwood over Shane Haste to retain the West Coast Pro Wrestling Championship

Dani Luna over Nicole Matthews to retain the Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s World Championship

Mad Dog Connelly and Adam Priest over Matt Tremont and Jake Something

Alan Angels over Jordan Oliver to retain the Prestige Wrestling Championship

Cedric Alexander over Trevor Lee

Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire) over Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) to retain the West Coast Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship