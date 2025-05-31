Rival Pro Wrestling – 31 May 2025 – Results

Rival Pro Wrestling presented Menace To Society at the American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.
Rival Pro Wrestling
Menace To Society
May 31st, 2025
American Legion Post #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Cartel de Los Villanos (Sonico and Fatal) over Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) in a Tornado Tag Team Match
Mylo over Aria Perkins and Gin Sevani in a Triple Threat Match
Shane Haste over G-Sharpe
Adrian Quest over TJ Perkins
Slice Boogie over Journey Fatu in a Rival Rules Street Fight
Cartel de Los Villanos (Chris Nasty and Wicked) over The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) in a Steel Cage Match to become the new Rival Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions
