Rival Pro Wrestling – 31 May 2025 – Results

Rival Pro Wrestling presented Menace To Society at the American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.

Rival Pro Wrestling
Menace To Society
May 31st, 2025
American Legion Post #241
Baldwin Park, CA

Cartel de Los Villanos (Sonico and Fatal) over Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) in a Tornado Tag Team Match

Mylo over Aria Perkins and Gin Sevani in a Triple Threat Match

Shane Haste over G-Sharpe

Adrian Quest over TJ Perkins

Slice Boogie over Journey Fatu in a Rival Rules Street Fight

Cartel de Los Villanos (Chris Nasty and Wicked) over The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) in a Steel Cage Match to become the new Rival Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions


