Santino Bros Wrestling – 29 May 2025 – Results

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Steel Cage at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros Wrestling
Steel Cage
May 29, 2025
VFW Post #8070
Azusa, CA
Streamed on TrillerTV+
Mariachi Montaña (Juli & Roli Montaña) over Jay Lopez and Charming Biagio Crescenzo
Tyler Bateman over The D.R.E.
Simone Williams over La Sirenacita
Darwin Finch over Chris Nasty, Cameron Gates, and El Primohenio in a 4-Way Match to become the new Santino Bros Wrestling Inner City Champion
Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) over The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) to become the new Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Champions
Alec Tomas over Slice Boogie in a Steel Cage Match to become the new Santino Bros Wrestling Heavyweight Champion
