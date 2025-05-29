Santino Bros Wrestling – 29 May 2025 – Results

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Steel Cage at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros Wrestling

Steel Cage

May 29, 2025

VFW Post #8070

Azusa, CA

Streamed on TrillerTV+

Mariachi Montaña (Juli & Roli Montaña) over Jay Lopez and Charming Biagio Crescenzo

Tyler Bateman over The D.R.E.

Simone Williams over La Sirenacita

Darwin Finch over Chris Nasty, Cameron Gates, and El Primohenio in a 4-Way Match to become the new Santino Bros Wrestling Inner City Champion

Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) over The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) to become the new Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Champions

Alec Tomas over Slice Boogie in a Steel Cage Match to become the new Santino Bros Wrestling Heavyweight Champion

