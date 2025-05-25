Epic Pro Wrestling announced it will be withdrawing from a recently announced merger agreement with Pandemonium Pro Wrestling.

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling announced on April 7th, 2025 that it had reached an agreement with Epic Pro Wrestling to form a new parent company, Worldwide Wrestling.

On May 21st, Epic Pro Wrestling announced it would be withdrawing from its agreement with Pandemonium Pro Wrestling and would be continuing to do business on its own.

Epic Pro Wrestling owner Andrew Pesina released the following statement:

On April 7th, it was announced Epic Pro Wrestling was to merge with another promotion to form a new corporate entity to oversee the business operations of Epic Pro Wrestling and the promotion we would’ve merged with. Today, I would like to publicly announce that I have withdrawn from this agreement and that Epic Pro Wrestling will continue under my ownership. At this time, I will not be saying anything publicly about this decision other than that all parties who were involved in this agreement had agreed to this split amicably and on friendly terms. Truth be told, I wish things were different, as this deal would’ve been very beneficial for Epic Pro Wrestling as a business, for our performers, and our fans. I had some cool things I was hoping to do because of this merger, but most of those things are going to have to be put on hold for now. With that said, my main focus right now is making sure Epic Pro Wrestling will be able to adjust to new financial challenges that we will be facing because of this development. In closing, I’d like to ask everyone who wishes to support us to please buy tickets to our June 28th and August 23rd shows and to check us out on TrillerTV+. I also hope you all join us on July 3rd in Cudahy for our special free event that will feature a fireworks show after our show. -Andrew Pesina, Epic Pro Wrestling Owner and Founder

Epic Pro Wrestling currently has three events scheduled for the summer.

The first of Epic Pro Wrestling’s summer trio of events takes place on June 28th at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara St. Park in Cudahy, CA when Epic Pro Wrestling presents squabble up.

In the main event, Epic Pro Wrestling Champion Royce Isaacs will defend the championship for the first time against Scorpio Sky.

Here is the current lineup for squabble up on June 28th:

Epic Pro Wrestling Championship Match

Royce Isaacs (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

Kidd Bandit vs. Maya World

Shane Haste and the Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) vs. Zokre and DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly)

Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) vs. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera)

Alpha Zo vs. Jordan Cruz

Ray Rosas vs. Wicked Wickett

Adrian Quest vs. Slice Boogie

Plus more

Tickets for squabble up are available at Eventbrite.com. The Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara St. Park is located at 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201.

On July 3rd, Epic Pro Wrestling will present Live In Cudahy at Cudahy Park in Cudahy, CA. The show is scheduled to feature an Epic Pro Wrestling Championship match, a #1 Contender Match, and more. Bad Dude Tito is the only name announced for the show so far.

Admission for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Live In Cudahy will be free and is set to be part of the City of Cudahy’s annual July 3rd fireworks event. In 2022, Cudahy’s fireworks event featured a live event from Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy. Cudahy Park is located at 5220 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA 90201.

Then on August 23rd, Epic Pro Wrestling will present Better Each Day 3, their third anniversary show, at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara St. Park in Cudahy, CA.

Tickets for the show are currently available at Eventbrite.com.