House of Lucha presented Deadly Games in Stanton, CA. Click for results.
House of Lucha
Deadly Games
May 23, 2025
Stanton, CA
Eddie Vice and Zombie 6 over Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Gunz) via Disqualification. Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Gunz) retain the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship
Tigre Del Fuego over Vito Fratelli
Chris Nasty over Fatal
Mikey O’Shea over Moizilla, Charming Biagio Crescenzo, and The DRE in a Fatal Four Way Match
Top G Industries (Mike Cheq and Zyra) over Loco and Lady Lee via Disqualification
Be the first to comment on "House of Lucha – 23 May 2025 – Results"