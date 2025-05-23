House of Lucha – 23 May 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 05/23/2025

House of Lucha presented Deadly Games in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha
Deadly Games
May 23, 2025
Stanton, CA

Eddie Vice and Zombie 6 over Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Gunz) via Disqualification. Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Gunz) retain the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship

Tigre Del Fuego over Vito Fratelli

Chris Nasty over Fatal

Mikey O’Shea over Moizilla, Charming Biagio Crescenzo, and The DRE in a Fatal Four Way Match

Top G Industries (Mike Cheq and Zyra) over Loco and Lady Lee via Disqualification

