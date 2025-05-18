East Los Lucha – 18 May 2025 – Results

East Los Lucha presented Lucha Xtreme at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
East Los Lucha
Lucha Xtreme
May 18, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
Wicked Wickett over Raymond Bright in a No Disqualification Match
Gypsy Mac over Datura to retain the East Los Lucha Women’s Championship
Red Spider and Diablo Azteca over Super Astro Jr. and Cholo de Tijuana
Adrian Rain over The D.R.E. and JKM in a Triple Threat Match
Jai Vidal over Koto Hiro
The Family (Dante King and Inferno Abdul) over Hot Male Dot Com (Diego Valens and Maximilien Monclair), Platonic Romance (Richie Coy and Damian Desire), and Rivality (MBM and Ultima Sombra) to a Four-Way Tag Team Match
Doble Cara over Chaz Price in a Lucha Xtrene Match to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship
Blood and Buzz (Charming Biagio Crescenzo and Eli Everfly) over The Family (Vito Fratelli and Oscar Manuel Felix) in a Lucha Xtreme Match
