East Los Lucha – 18 May 2025 – Results

East Los Lucha

Lucha Xtreme

May 18, 2025

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Wicked Wickett over Raymond Bright in a No Disqualification Match

Gypsy Mac over Datura to retain the East Los Lucha Women’s Championship

Red Spider and Diablo Azteca over Super Astro Jr. and Cholo de Tijuana

Adrian Rain over The D.R.E. and JKM in a Triple Threat Match

Jai Vidal over Koto Hiro

The Family (Dante King and Inferno Abdul) over Hot Male Dot Com (Diego Valens and Maximilien Monclair), Platonic Romance (Richie Coy and Damian Desire), and Rivality (MBM and Ultima Sombra) to a Four-Way Tag Team Match

Doble Cara over Chaz Price in a Lucha Xtrene Match to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship

Blood and Buzz (Charming Biagio Crescenzo and Eli Everfly) over The Family (Vito Fratelli and Oscar Manuel Felix) in a Lucha Xtreme Match