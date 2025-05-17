New Tradition Lucha Libre – 17 May 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Aftermath at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre

Aftermath

May 17, 2025

Transplants Brewing Company

Palmdale, CA

Dabria over Danika Della Rogue and Candy Girl

Sin Limite over Enfermero Jr. to retain the NTLL Antelope Valley Championship

Vito Fratelli over Tyler Bateman

G-Sharpe over Raymond Bright to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship

Aquiles and Chris Stone over Fatal and Vega

Chris Adonis over Mil Muertes