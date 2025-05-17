New Tradition Lucha Libre – 17 May 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Aftermath at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Aftermath
May 17, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA
Dabria over Danika Della Rogue and Candy Girl
Sin Limite over Enfermero Jr. to retain the NTLL Antelope Valley Championship
Vito Fratelli over Tyler Bateman
G-Sharpe over Raymond Bright to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship
Aquiles and Chris Stone over Fatal and Vega
Chris Adonis over Mil Muertes
