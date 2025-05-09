New Japan Pro Wrestling presented NJPW Resurgence 2025 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Click for results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW Resurgence 2025

May 9, 2025

Toyota Arena

Ontario, CA

Streamed live on NJPW World

Pre-Show Matches

CJ Tino over Allan Breeze in a NJPW STRONG Survivor Match in 5:25

Bea Priestley over Viva Van in 4:17

Main Card

Fred Rosser over Matt Vandagriff in 13:45

United Empire (TJP & Templario) over the World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) in 13:12 to become the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship

Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows over Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors & Gedo) in 13:39

Tomohiro Ishii over Drilla Moloney in 13:39 to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

Konosuke Takeshita over El Phantasmo in 17:48 to retain the NEVER Openweight Championship

Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship ended in a Draw via Double Pin in 17:28. Hirooki Goto retains the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

AZM over Mina Shirakawa and Mercedes Moné in 17:53 to become the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship

