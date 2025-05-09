Tonight at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Resurgence 2025, it was announced that All Elite Wrestling will be holding the 300th episode of their flagship television program, AEW Dynamite 300, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on July 2nd, 2025.

Along with the live airing of AEW’s 300th episode of Dynamite, an episode of AEW Collision will also be filmed the same night.

AEW Dynamite 300 will mark the second time All Elite Wrestling has held an episode of Dynamite in Ontario, CA at the Toyota Arena. On November 15th, 2025, AEW presented the 215th episode of AEW Dynamite at the Toyota Arena. The Toyota Arena has hosted the 43rd episode of AEW Rampage on June 3rd, 2022.

The July 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite will also mark the 9th time AEW has held AEW Dynamite in Southern California. The previous AEW Dynamite held in Southern California took place on February 26th, 2025 at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA.

Tickets for the 300th episode of Dynamite will go on sale May 19th.

