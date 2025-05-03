Game Changer Wrestling presented GCW Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Game Changer Wrestling
GCW Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious
May 3, 2025
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
Pre-Show
ACH over Jordan Cruz, Rob Shit, and Jai Vidal in a Four-Way Match
Main Show (Streamed live on TrillerTV+)
Mance Warner over Jimmy Lloyd
Alec Price and Jordan Oliver over Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews) to retain the GCW World Tag Team Championship
Masha Slamovich over Jonathan Gresham to retain the JCW World Championship
Atticus Cogar over Sam Stackhouse
Miyu Yamashita over Maki Itoh
Ninja Mack over Starboy Charlie
Zara Zakher over Brittnie Brooks and Vipress in a Three-Way Match
Effy over Alexander Hammerstone to retain the GCW World Championship
Matt Tremont over Arez to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Championship
