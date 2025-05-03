Game Changer Wrestling presented GCW Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Game Changer Wrestling

GCW Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious

May 3, 2025

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Pre-Show

ACH over Jordan Cruz, Rob Shit, and Jai Vidal in a Four-Way Match

Main Show (Streamed live on TrillerTV+)

Mance Warner over Jimmy Lloyd

Alec Price and Jordan Oliver over Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews) to retain the GCW World Tag Team Championship

Masha Slamovich over Jonathan Gresham to retain the JCW World Championship

Atticus Cogar over Sam Stackhouse

Miyu Yamashita over Maki Itoh

Ninja Mack over Starboy Charlie

Zara Zakher over Brittnie Brooks and Vipress in a Three-Way Match

Effy over Alexander Hammerstone to retain the GCW World Championship

Matt Tremont over Arez to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

