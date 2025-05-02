TNA Wrestling – 2 May 2025 – Spoilers

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling held tapings for TNA Impact at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, CA. Click for spoilers.
TNA Wrestling
TNA Impact
May 2, 2025
Bren Events Center
Irvine, CA
Leon Slater over Royce Isaacs
Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford over Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons via Disqualification
John Skyler and Jason Hotch over The Razcals (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
Indi Hartwell over Kelsey Heather
Xia Brookside over Rosemary via Disqualification
Elijah and Joe Hendry over The System (Brian Myers and Moose)
Mustafa Ali over Ace Austin
Laredo Kid and Octagón Jr. over Sinner and Saint (Travis Williams and Judas Icarus)
Eddie Edwards over Jake Painter
First Class (AJ Francis and KC Navarro) over Sami Callahan and Mike Santana
Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) over Vipress and Mazzarati
Jeff Hardy over Nic Nemeth
