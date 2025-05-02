TNA Wrestling – 2 May 2025 – Spoilers

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling held tapings for TNA Impact at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, CA. Click for spoilers.

TNA Wrestling

TNA Impact

May 2, 2025

Bren Events Center

Irvine, CA

Leon Slater over Royce Isaacs

Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford over Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons via Disqualification

John Skyler and Jason Hotch over The Razcals (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

Indi Hartwell over Kelsey Heather

Xia Brookside over Rosemary via Disqualification

Elijah and Joe Hendry over The System (Brian Myers and Moose)

Mustafa Ali over Ace Austin

Laredo Kid and Octagón Jr. over Sinner and Saint (Travis Williams and Judas Icarus)

Eddie Edwards over Jake Painter

First Class (AJ Francis and KC Navarro) over Sami Callahan and Mike Santana

Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) over Vipress and Mazzarati

Jeff Hardy over Nic Nemeth

