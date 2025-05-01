Santino Bros. Wrestling – 1 May 2025 – Results

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Thursday Night Fight Night: Final Shot in Azusa, CA at the VFW Post 8070. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Fight Night Final Shot

May 1, 2025

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

Darwin Finch over Ken Kallio via submission

Zokre over Red Williams

Alec Tomas over Big Dick Hoss

Simone Williams over Lil Marz via submission

Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) over Cash, Gold, and Keys To The Kingdom (Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price) to become the #1 Contenders for the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Chris Nasty over Cam Gates to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship

Slice Boogie over D.R.E. to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship