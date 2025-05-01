Santino Bros. Wrestling – 1 May 2025 – Results

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Thursday Night Fight Night: Final Shot in Azusa, CA at the VFW Post 8070. Click for results.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
Fight Night Final Shot
May 1, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA
Darwin Finch over Ken Kallio via submission
Zokre over Red Williams
Alec Tomas over Big Dick Hoss
Simone Williams over Lil Marz via submission
Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) over Cash, Gold, and Keys To The Kingdom (Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price) to become the #1 Contenders for the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Chris Nasty over Cam Gates to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship
Slice Boogie over D.R.E. to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
