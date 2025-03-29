Future of Women’s Wrestling – 29 March 2025 – Results

Future of Women’s Wrestling presented Spring Vibin’ at Bricks’ Sports Bar in Maywood, CA. Click for results.

Future of Women’s Wrestling

Spring Vibin’

March 29, 2025

Bricks’ Sports Bar

Maywood, CA

Alice Blair over Gin Sevani

Nina over PJ Laurier

Gypsy Mac over Kistune

Lady Pink over Lady Lee in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match

Fall 1: Lady Pink over Lady Lee

Fall 2: Lady Lee over Lady Pink

Fall 3: Lady Pink over Lady Lee

Alex Garcia over Lili Ruiz

Tiffany Nieves over Jazmin Allure to retain the Future of Women’s Wrestling Championship