Future of Women’s Wrestling – 29 March 2025 – Results

Future of Women’s Wrestling presented Spring Vibin’ at Bricks’ Sports Bar in Maywood, CA. Click for results.

Future of Women’s Wrestling
Spring Vibin’
March 29, 2025
Bricks’ Sports Bar
Maywood, CA

Alice Blair over Gin Sevani

Nina over PJ Laurier

Gypsy Mac over Kistune

Lady Pink over Lady Lee in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match
Fall 1: Lady Pink over Lady Lee
Fall 2: Lady Lee over Lady Pink
Fall 3: Lady Pink over Lady Lee

Alex Garcia over Lili Ruiz

Tiffany Nieves over Jazmin Allure to retain the Future of Women’s Wrestling Championship

