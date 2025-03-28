House of Lucha – 28 March 2025 – Results

House of Lucha presented March Mayhem in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha

March Mayhem

March 28, 2025

Stanton, CA

Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Guns) over Zombie 6 and Jakob Axton to advance to the finals of the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship Tournament

Tigre Del Fuego and Moizilla over Lucha Solos (Arcangel Divino & Ultimo Maldito) to advance to the finals of the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship Tournament

Brittinie Brooks over Lili “La Pescadita” Ruiz

Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Guns) over Tigre Del Fuego and Moizilla in the finals of the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship tournament to become the first House of Lucha Tag Team Champions

Mike Cheq over Jack Cartwheel, Chris Nasty, Eddie Vice, Loco, and Charming Biagio Crescenzo in a Scramble Match to retain the House of Lucha Championship