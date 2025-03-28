House of Lucha – 28 March 2025 – Results

House of Lucha presented March Mayhem in Stanton, CA. Click for results.
House of Lucha
March Mayhem
March 28, 2025
Stanton, CA
Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Guns) over Zombie 6 and Jakob Axton to advance to the finals of the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship Tournament
Tigre Del Fuego and Moizilla over Lucha Solos (Arcangel Divino & Ultimo Maldito) to advance to the finals of the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship Tournament
Brittinie Brooks over Lili “La Pescadita” Ruiz
Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Guns) over Tigre Del Fuego and Moizilla in the finals of the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship tournament to become the first House of Lucha Tag Team Champions
Mike Cheq over Jack Cartwheel, Chris Nasty, Eddie Vice, Loco, and Charming Biagio Crescenzo in a Scramble Match to retain the House of Lucha Championship
