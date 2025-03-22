New Tradition Lucha Libre – 22 March 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Lone Wolf at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Lone Wolf
March 22, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA
Cassandra & Dabria over Hit Girl & Lady Lee
Loco over Roland Montana
Sin Limite over Freddy Cordova to retain the NTLL Antelope Valley Championship
Vito Fratelli over Brazo Celestial
El Primohenio, G. Sharpe & Latigo Blanco over Ciclon Ramirez Jr., Rey Misterio Heredero & TJ Perkins
Alexander Hammerstone over Chandler Hopkins to retain the NTLLHeavyweight Championship
