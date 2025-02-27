Alliance For All Wrestling – 27 February 2025 – Results

Alliance For All Wrestling presented its 1st anniversary show, You’re Invited!, at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Alliance For All Wrestling

You’re Invited!

February 27th, 2025

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Pre-Show

Lil’ Mary won a Battle Royal

Main Show

The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) over Z-Sharpe (G-Sharpe & Zara Zakher), Platonic Romance (Richie Coy & Damian Desire), and Gypsy Mac and Dante King in a 4-Way Tag Team Match to become the first Alliance For All Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Jordan Cruz over Evan Daniels and Brittnie Brooks in a Triple Threat Match

Tyler Bateman over Mylo

Hunter Gallagher over Miggy Rose, Lois Grain, Fatal, Bryn Thorne, Bryce Saturn, Da Shade, and Koto Hiro in a Scramble Match to become the first ever AFA Icon Champion

Shane Haste over Johnnie Robbie

HotMaleDotDom (Diego Valens and Maximilien Monclair) and Nina vs. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Carbrera) and Zamaya went to a No Contest

Barbie Boi over Chris Nasty

Delilah Doom over Ray Rosas, Dark Sheik, and Keith Murray to become the first ever AFA Champion