Alliance For All Wrestling – 27 February 2025 – Results

Alliance For All Wrestling presented its 1st anniversary show, You’re Invited!, at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Alliance For All Wrestling
You’re Invited!
February 27th, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
Pre-Show
Lil’ Mary won a Battle Royal
Main Show
The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) over Z-Sharpe (G-Sharpe & Zara Zakher), Platonic Romance (Richie Coy & Damian Desire), and Gypsy Mac and Dante King in a 4-Way Tag Team Match to become the first Alliance For All Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Jordan Cruz over Evan Daniels and Brittnie Brooks in a Triple Threat Match
Tyler Bateman over Mylo
Hunter Gallagher over Miggy Rose, Lois Grain, Fatal, Bryn Thorne, Bryce Saturn, Da Shade, and Koto Hiro in a Scramble Match to become the first ever AFA Icon Champion
Shane Haste over Johnnie Robbie
HotMaleDotDom (Diego Valens and Maximilien Monclair) and Nina vs. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Carbrera) and Zamaya went to a No Contest
Barbie Boi over Chris Nasty
Delilah Doom over Ray Rosas, Dark Sheik, and Keith Murray to become the first ever AFA Champion
