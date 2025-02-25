Matches announced for AEW in Oceanside, CA tomorrow

All Elite Wrestling will be making its San Diego-area return when they make their debut at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA tomorrow evening for AEW Dynamite, as well as an AEW Ring of Honor taping.

Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite is scheduled to feature AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita defending the title against Orange Cassidy.

The winner of the match will go on to defend the AEW International Championship at AEW Revolution on March 9th at the arena formerly known as Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA against Kenny Omega.

AEW Dynamite is also slated to feature Bryan Keith vs. Will Ospreay in a Bounty Match, Daniel Garcia and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. the Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong), Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron, and Hangman Page in action.

AEW Dynamite is also scheduled to feature appearances by Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana, and MJF.

Dynamite will be airing live on TBS and streaming on MAX at 5:00 PM PST.

There will also be an AEW Ring of Honor taping, featuring ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defending the title against CMLL star La Catalina. The ROH taping is also scheduled to feature Blue Panther Sr, Blue Panther Jr, and Dark Panther vs. Valiente, Gran Guerrero & Euforia.

Tomorrow’s AEW event will be AEW’s first event in the San Diego area since May 31st, 2023 when AEW held an edition of Dynamite and a Rampage taping at the Viejas Arena.

Frontwave Arena is located at 3475 Hero Dr, Oceanside, CA 92056.

Tickets for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Ring of Honor tapings at the Frontwave Arena are available at AXS.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.

Also, be sure to check out the events page for all the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.