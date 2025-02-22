New Tradition Lucha Libre – 22 February 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Back To Action at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre
Back To Action
February 22, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA

Hector Canales & Red Spider over Barbie Boi & Red Bat

Sin Limite over Diego Valens, Iseah Bronson, Latigo Blanco, and Ty Ray in a Scramble Match to become the new NTLL Antelope Valley Champion

Mariachi Montana (Jose Calamaco & Roland Calamaco) over Sky High (Mondo Rox & Robby Lit) to become the new NTLL Tag Team Champions

Vito Fratelli over El Primohenio

TJ Perkins over Sonico to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship

Alexander Hammerstone over Carnage to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship

