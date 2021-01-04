Taking a look at recent Championship Wrestling From Hollywood episodes

Taking a look at the last four episodes of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, including the big 500th episode special.

When Championship Wrestling From Hollywood’s “reboot” started airing back in September, it had become a lot different than it was before. There were more angles to advance the storylines, and there was more effort being put into developing characters. At first, CWFH had become a much better show despite a few flaws in the product. The matches were more entertaining, the show’s format had become less redundant, and the product seemed to be heading in a good direction.

By the end of October, the show started to rapidly decline in quality. The matches had gotten worse, storylines began to get ridiculous, and the wrong people were getting pushed heavily on the show. As time went on, bad booking decisions began to run rampant throughout every episode. What was once a promising show that had made tons of improvements ended up regressing into a show that makes all the same booking mistakes that WWE is often criticized for.

In this article, I’m going to take a look at the last four episodes of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood. The first two are shows that build up to the 500th episode special. The other two episodes are the 500th episode special.

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 498

The show began with the broadcast team – Todd Keneley, James Kincaid, and MMA fighter Blake Troop – talking about what happened on the last episode. After more talking, the opening video package played.

After the opening video, Jamie Iovine was shown talking on the phone with the fake Marquez son in front of the fake Marquez son’s office. Danny Limelight and Papo Esco showed up and tried to barge into the fake Marquez son’s office, but the door was locked. They told Jamie they wanted a shot at the tag team titles in the main event. Jamie told the fake Marquez son about the request and the match was made official over the phone. Danny Limelight then asked Jamie to get his cousin a record deal (because Jamie’s dad is a famous music industry guy in case you didn’t know). This was a segment. It happened.

Jesse James vs. Dan Joseph

I was looking forward to watching this match and was expecting it to be good. The action was mostly basic and had some slow pacing to it, but it wasn’t very boring. Jesse James got the win after he pinned Dan Joseph with his feet on the ropes. This match was solid and got a good amount of time. Both guys also hit each other with some really stiff strikes during the match which was pretty cool.

Jack Cartwright (aka Jack Cartwheel) vs. Richie Slade w/ Flex McCallion

Together, Richie Slade and Flex McCallion are known as “Beef Candy.” They should be called Shit Sandwich instead. Slade is going to face Jordan Clearwater for the Hollywood Heritage title on the 500th episode. Jack Cartwright (also known as Jack Cartwheel) pulled off a bunch of acrobatic moves during this match. Slade just acted like a jackass who sucks at wrestling. McCallion yelled a lot. Cartwheel was extremely impressive in this while Slade came off as a total joke. The finish saw McCallion get involved to help Slade get the win. McCallion was really annoying and added nothing of value to the match. Why the fuck did CWFH bring him back? He was awful before, and he’s awful now.

After the match, McCallion and Slade attacked Cartwheel before Jordan Clearwater ran out looking as if he were about to make the save. But because of a stipulation for their match at the 500th episode, Clearwater couldn’t touch Slade until they have their match. So while Cartwheel was getting beat up, Clearwater just stood around looking pathetic the same way William H. Macy’s character did in Boogie Nights whenever he’d catch his wife fucking another man. Slade and McCallion kept beating up Cartwheel for a few moments until Anthony Idol made the late save.

Aside from Jack Cartwheel’s performance, this match sucked. I felt so bad for him while watching this. He’s got so much talent and could be a headliner if he were showcased right. Instead, he’s jobbing to a low-level guy like Richie Slade. When all the good promotions in SoCal start running again after this pandemic ends, they better use Jack Cartwheel. The guy has so much potential to be a breakout star. It’d be a massive shame if his talents were wasted in bush league promotions and places with shitty booking.

Jack Banning vignette

After the last match, a vignette for Jack Banning was played. This segment felt like a scene from a really bad low-budget movie. There were shots of Jack Banning walking around a beach mixed with shots of him being interviewed by a psychiatrist in a mental hospital. It was pretty fucking ridiculous.

Heather and Halston training session (Part 1)

Heather Monroe and Halston Boddy arrived at an “undisclosed location” on December 6, 2020. It was actually JLFX Studios, which is near the Empire Center in Burbank, CA (aka the Florida of LA County). Inside JLFX Studios, Heather and Halston prepared for their upcoming tag team match at the 500th episode against Ruby Raze and CeCe Chanel to determine the fate of a woman’s championship. The storyline for this match is ridiculous for so many reasons. I’ll talk more about the storyline later.

Anyways, the premise of the segment was corny and not very funny. It revolved around Heather trying to train Halston. All the jokes were about him being out of shape, having a shitty attitude, being a bit of a coward, and struggling to do basic exercises. This segment was just terrible and they tried way too hard to be funny. Part 2 will take place on the next episode. It doesn’t get better.

Snypes vs. Keita Murray

This was a quick match. The action went back-and-forth for several minutes before Snypes got the win with an Impaler DDT. There isn’t much else to say about this match. It happened.

United Wrestling Network Tag Team Championship Match: SoCal Distancing (Andy Brown & Dom Kubrick) (c) vs. The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco)

The match started off with things going back-and-forth between both teams before a commercial break. After the commercial break, SoCal Distancing was working over Danny Limelight for heat. This went on for several minutes before Limelight got a hot tag to Papo Esco. Then Papo came in and cleaned house for several moments. I wrote those last two sentences before the hot tag actually happened. Tag team matches in CWFH always have the same predictable formula.

During the closing moments of the match, the Bodega were about to get the win after hitting Dom Kubrick with a double team move. Then Andy Brown kicked the referee during a pinfall attempt by Limelight on Kubrick. After that, Brown was about to hit Limelight with a piledriver before the lights went out. When they came back on, Ray Rosas appeared in a referee shirt. Ray got the better of Kubrick and Brown for a few moments but was stopped by SoCal Distancing member Miguel. Then Kevin Martenson ran out to help Ray for a few moments before SoCal Distancing’s leader – who is an unnamed character known in the local scene as Jim Logan – came out and hit them with a crowbar. Then Slice Boogie ran out, took the crowbar from Logan, and hit Brown with it. After that, Limelight pinned Brown to win the match.

The match itself was okay, but the finish was so overbooked and ridiculous. All it did was make me go “what the fuck is going on with all this nonsense?” I was honestly wondering if Vince Russo booked the finish to that match after watching it. All of the run-ins completely overshadowed the title change that had just happened. What a fucking mess this show was.

Championship Wrestling From HollywoodEpisode 499

The show began with the broadcast team – Todd Keneley, James Kincaid, and MMA fighter Blake Troop – talking about what happened on the last episode. After more talking, the opening video package played. Copy/paste hooray!

Hollywood Heritage Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Will Allday

Before the match started, there were some lame shenanigans involving Will Allday being upset over his ring introduction. The match itself wasn’t exciting. Most of it was pretty basic and unremarkable. On top of that, Jordan Clearwater is very boring both as a character and as an in-ring performer. The finish saw Richie Slade and Flex McCallion run out to try to cost Clearwater the match, but it backfired on them and Clearwater was able to hit Allday with a front kick for the win. After the match, Clearwater stood tall in the ring while Slade and McCallion taunted him. I highly recommend watching this match if you’re suffering from insomnia.

Jack Banning vignette

After the match, we got a Jack Banning vignette. In this vignette, Banning attacked his psychiatrist with a shitty looking guillotine choke. There were also shots of Banning walking on a beach, standing on a cliff, shaving his hair, and a bunch of other dumb shit. This vignette was so bad. I couldn’t tell if this was a wrestling promo or a trailer for some shitty student arthouse film. The production looked cheap and the concept of the character is extremely lame. Everything about this was pure WrestleCrap material.

Cam vs. Slice Boogie

This match felt like a pointless filler match. It also wasn’t very good. It wasn’t because of Slice Boogie’s performance though. He did his best to make this match watchable. The problem was Cam. That guy was very bland and basic. He had no charisma and no real personality either. Slice Boogie got the win after hitting Cam with a scissors kick that was made more impactful because of some piece of protective equipment Slice Boogie had on his leg. This match was what it was.

Heather and Halston training session (Part 2)

After a commercial break, we saw more footage of Heather Monroe and Halston Boddy’s training session that took place on December 6th, 2020 at an undisclosed location that is really JLFX Studios in Burbank. It started off with a reference to the movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, followed by a Karate Kid reference. Then Heather tried to show Halston how to run the ropes, but Halston didn’t like this. He kept complaining, so Heather got him to chase after a glass of champagne on a stick. As this was going on, Heather was drinking from a bottle of champagne. Then they did yoga. During yoga, Halston took a drink from the bottle behind Heather’s back. The segment came to an end with Halston breaking a piece of wood and them screaming.

These segments were atrocious. They just weren’t funny at all. The premises of the jokes were basic and hacky. Nothing was landing, and everything felt forced. The acting was complete drivel too. Watching these segments was more painful than watching Jamie Kilstein’s RoastMasters battle against Nick Mullen. The Big Bang Theory is now the second least funny thing to be filmed in Burbank for television. I can’t believe that CWFH built up an important match that will determine the fate of a championship with awful comedy segments.

After the shitty comedy segment, Clint Armstrong was backstage interviewing Jamie Iovine, Ruby Raze, and CeCe Chanel. He asked them what they were doing to train for their upcoming match. Ruby Raze got upset at the question for no fucking reason. Then she yelled at CeCe and asked CeCe what she’s been doing to train for the match. CeCe said she had been training for three years and is ready for this match. Tag team partners who don’t get along. A classic Vince Russo trademark, bro. Jamie Iovine said some unimportant shit, and then the interview was over.

4 Minutes of Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl) vs. The Friendship Farm (Jervis Cottonbelly & Darwin Finch)

This match used the same formula that every tag team match in CWFH uses where one person gets worked over by the opposing team before they get a hot tag to their partner. Darwin Finch played the face-in-peril role during a long heat segment, resulting in the match being pretty boring. Darwin was eventually able to get to Jervis for the predictable hot tag spot before 4 Minutes of Heat got the win and a shot at the tag team titles at the 500th episode. This match was very underwhelming. I like Darwin Finch though. He’s underrated. No comment on everyone else.

Another shitty, unfunny comedy segment. This time with Richie Slade and Flex McCallion.

We see Richie Slade standing around looking worried. He was then asked by Flex McCallion why he looked worried. Slade said was worried about Jordan Clearwater being trained by Blake Troop for his match at the 500th episode. McCallion called Troop “Blake ‘Fruit’ Troop” and said they needed to prepare the “old fashion, American way.” Then they nodded their heads for a few seconds, broke the fourth wall, and yelled “montage!” Oh wow, an overused shitty comedy premise being done by people who aren’t funny at all. This should turn out great, right?

The first thing McCallion had Slade do was “work on his agility” by playing hopscotch. Then there were some scenes that showed McCallion and Slade running on a beach like in Rocky 3. Yeah, like that hasn’t been parodied before. At one point in this segment, there was a shot of Slade doing chin-ups, but then we see it was actually McCallion helping him out. It’s bad enough that there was one shitty comedy segment on this episode that had people training for an important match, but two? That’s just overkill.

Anyways, fuck this segment. It really fucking sucked and it was utter garbage. From both a comedic standpoint and a booking standpoint, this just sucked. I’d rather smash my testicles with a hammer than watch this shit again.

Final Segment

The broadcast team – Todd Keneley, James Kincaid, and Blake Troop – tried to end the show by previewing the 500th episode. As they were talking, Howdy Price and Levi Shapiro interrupted them and rambled for a few moments. Then Richie Slade and Flex McCallion came out and added nothing but mundane horseshit. As all this was happening, Blake Troop left for a few moments. I really hope that wasn’t scripted and that he left because he knew this segment was going to be a complete abortion. Anthony Idol and Will Allday also randomly appeared during this unfunny clusterfuck of a segment. The episode came to a close with SoCal Distancing “hacking” the video feed to cut a promo. In the promo, Jim Logan challenged but didn’t challenge Ray Rosas to an unsanctioned match at the 500th episode. Yeah.

This was such an awful episode. There’s no way the 500th episode could be worse than this…

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 500

The 500th episode opened with Todd Keneley and Dave Marquez talking for a few moments. After that, the usual intro video played before the first match.

Hollywood Heritage Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Richie Slade w/ Flex McCallion

This match stunk worse than a hyena’s foreskin. Jordan Clearwater is the blandest whitemeat babyface you’ll ever see. Richie Slade is the walking definition of mediocre. Flex McCallion is just a waste of space. Clearwater and Slade had a slow and basic match that ended with interference from Jack Banning, who attacked Clearwater with the Hollywood Heritage title while McCallion distracted the referee. That allowed Slade to pin Clearwater and become the Hollywood Heritage Champion. Congratulations to The Hobo/Robert Baines for no longer being the worst wrestler to hold the Hollywood Heritage Championship.

After the match, Banning got in the ring again and put Clearwater in a shitty looking guillotine choke for a few moments while several referees and Blake Troop tried to stop the attack.

United Wrestling Network Television Championship Match: Levi Shapiro (c) w/ Howdy Price vs. Dan Joseph

Levi Shapiro and Dan Joseph have been feuding for several months over the UWN TV title. Before the match began, Howdy Price got on the mic and cut a shitty promo. There was a stipulation for the match that allowed Howdy Price to choose whatever type of match he wanted Shapiro vs. Joseph to be, so he picked a handicap match with Jesse James as Levi Shapiro’s partner. Watch that Vince Russo swerve gimmick, bro.

Handicap Match: United Wrestling Network Television Championship Match: Levi Shapiro (c) and Jesse James w/ Howdy Price vs. Dan Joseph

Even though the booking of this was stupid, adding Jesse James to the match was still an improvement. Mostly because Levi Shapiro’s matches are fucking boring. Dan Joseph and Jesse James had some good interactions in this. That was the only positive thing about this match. Everything else was dreadful. Howdy Price kept yelling and screaming at ringside, which was really fucking annoying. Shapiro was pretty useless in this match and added nothing. The finish saw Jesse James get the win over Dan Joseph after hitting him with a lariat, allowing Shapiro to retain the TV title in a stupid and pointless match. Jesse James and Dan Joseph deserve better than this.

After the match, Jesse James and Levi Shapiro beat up Dan Joseph while Howdy Price yelled on the microphone. Whoever thought this would be good TV should be fired.

CeCe Chanel & Ruby Raze w/ Jamie Iovine vs. Heather Monroe & Halston Boddy

Before I talk about the main event of this episode, I need to go over the story behind this match and how it came to be.

-September 5th: the fake Marquez son (who is a heel) was interviewed by Dave Marquez. He claimed COVID-19 was a hoax, talked about being assaulted with a bottle to the head, and said he wanted to cancel the women’s division. Halston Boddy (who is also a heel) got involved and argued with the fake Marquez son.

-September 12th: Vipress vs. CeCe Chanel was stopped by the fake Marquez son as it was happening. Halston and Heather Monroe (who is also a heel) came out to argue with him. Then Heather assaulted the fake Marquez son, who is her boss. In the next episode, Heather and Halston cut a promo about the assault and an upcoming match against Lacey Ryan, who Heather was feuding with at the time.

-September 26th: the fake Marquez son cut a promo from his home. He sold Heather’s assault from a few weeks earlier and had a bandage on his head. In the main event, Heather faced Lacey Ryan (who was the babyface in their feud) in a continuation of their Best Of 7 series. The match ended when the fake Marquez son (sans bandage) came out to stop the match. Then Halston, Heather, and even Lacey assaulted the fake Marquez son before the locker room emptied out, leading to a giant brawl.

-October 3rd: the show opened with Dave Marquez apologizing for what happened on the previous episode. Then it was announced that Dave’s fake son was arrested even though he was assaulted by three insubordinate employees. Later in the episode, the fake Marquez son apologized for what happened but was still canceling the women’s division. This resulted in several women trying to attack the fake Marquez son later in the episode when he was leaving the building.

-October 10th: Halston Boddy’s lawyer held a press conference with the women of CWFH. It was announced the women’s division was still in place and that there will be a women’s champion in CWFH. Later in the episode, Heather Monroe lost to Lacey Ryan in the fifth match of their Best Of 7 series to make it 3-2 for Lacey.

-October 17th: the fake Marquez son approached the women’s division at their locker room door with contract offers. He said they could get a $500 signing bonus if they signed the contracts. Then CeCe Chanel signed the contract without even reading it. A week later, the fake Marquez son revealed the contract wasn’t a wrestling contract, but rather a contract to be his assistant. He also said there’d be no title for the woman and that Heather would be in a body bag match on the Halloween episode against a mystery opponent.

-October 31st: Heather’s mystery opponent for the body bag match was Ruby Raze. Heather was on the verge of winning before CeCe interfered to help Raze win. The match was really, really awful. It was seriously one of the worst matches I have ever seen in my life.

-November 28th: Jamie Iovine took over for the fake Marquez son.

-December 5th: CeCe was set to have a match before Heather and Halston confronted her. They yelled at her like a pair of bullies for a few moments before their former stablemate Jamie Iovine came out. He called Heather and Halston out for forgetting about him before Raze attacked Heather from behind. Then Jamie Iovine announced Heather and Halston vs. Raze and CeCe for the 500th episode. If Heather and Halston were to lose, there would be no women’s title in CWFH. The next day, Heather and Halston had their training session to prepare for the match.

So yeah, that’s the story going into the match. The whole storyline is a nonsensical pile of shit full of terrible, unlikable characters. I mean, the characters the viewers should theoretically be rooting for in this story are awful people who are acting selfishly and in ways that could cost a lot of other women career opportunities. Then there were also a bunch of holes and inconsistencies in the story. To top it all off, a match with serious implications was built up with bad comedy segments. Oh, and one of the teams in the match doesn’t get along. This storyline felt like it was written by Vince Russo in his TNA days.

As for the match itself? Well, it sucked. A lot. It was marred by horrible booking, bad in-ring performances from everyone, horrible structure, and really awful storytelling. The whole match was a sloppy mess and I was so happy when it ended. Heather got the win after pinning CeCe while a shmoz involving Iovine, Raze, Halston, and confetti happened at ringside. Do yourself a favor and do not watch this match (or this show for that matter). There was absolutely nothing good about it. Nothing. Watching Tom Segura break half his body by trying to dunk a basketball was a more entertaining viewing experience than this match.

Overall, the 500th episode of CWFH might’ve been the worst wrestling television show I’ve seen in my life.

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 501 (The second part of the 500th episode special)

Episode 501 opened with Todd Keneley and Dave Marquez talking. After that, the usual intro video played before the first match.

United Wrestling Network Tag Team Championship Match: The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco) (c) vs. 4 Minutes of Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl)

This match was really boring and went way too long. The action wasn’t very exciting and the pacing wasn’t good. The structure and layout of the match were pretty bad too. There was one cool spot where Danny Limelight did a double stomp off the top rope and onto Ricky Gibson as Gibson was on the ring apron. Besides that, this match wasn’t very noteworthy. The Bodega got the win after some cheating. Like I said, this was a boring match. It just dragged on and on.

Reality of Wrestling Texas Championship: Will Allday (c) vs. EJ Sparks

Before the match, Allday hit Sparks with his title belt to lay him out for a few moments. When the match officially started, Allday tried to get a quick win but was unable to beat Sparks. Allday continued to control most of the match, and Sparks had some hope spots towards the end. The finish of the match was the same as the Shawn Michaels vs. British Bulldog match at WWF In Your House: Beware of Dog on May 26, 1996. Allday hit Sparks with a German Suplex and the referee in the match counted to three on a pinfall to give Allday the win. Then another referee came out to claim Sparks won because Allday’s shoulders were down. The match ended up being ruled a no-contest and was a complete waste of time thanks to the booking.

Battle Royal: Piranacanrana vs. Ryan Morals vs. Jody Sutton vs. The Hobo vs. Guy Cool vs. Devin Sparks vs. Mike Camden vs. Kaos vs. James Morgan vs. Mikey O’Shea vs. Robin Shaw vs. Dr. Phil Goode vs. Kevin Condron (Jervis Cottonbelly) vs. Mr. Classic vs. Ricky Gibson vs. Eddie Pearl

This was a battle royal full of dudes with goofy gimmicks. James Morgan won. That is all.

Unsanctioned Match: SoCal Distancing (Andy Brown, Dom Kubrick, and Miguel [Congo Crush]) vs. Ray Rosas and Kevin Martenson

The storyline going into this match was that Ray Rosas has been feuding with SoCal Distancing since September. For months, they have been fighting and have cost each other titles during the feud. At one point, SoCal Distancing tried to cripple Ray Rosas by slamming his back onto steel ring steps. There have also been extremely contrived promos by SoCal Distancing throughout this feud that saw them “hack” the video feeds during shows to deliver cryptic messages. Everything that happened in this storyline was really corny.

Before the match started, Ray got on the microphone and talked about finding a partner for the match. This caused SoCal Distancing to be distracted, allowing Kevin Martenson to start the match with a surprise attack on SoCal Distancing Most of the action saw everyone do a bunch of brawling. There were also several spots involving weapons throughout the match. Ray and Martenson did some moves that were callbacks to their old tag teams, and Martenson hit Andy Brown with the old version of the UWN Television title. One of the highlights of the match was Ray taking a back body drop onto a ladder as it was placed against the ropes. The finish of the match saw Ray hit Brown with an elbow drop off that same ladder. The episode ended with a bunch of credits rolling as Ray celebrated with Martenson inside the ring.

The match was okay overall. I wouldn’t have rated it higher than **1/2 if I were doing ratings for these shows, but it was still the best match on these last four episodes. Ray Rosas and Andy Brown had good performances in this, and Kevin Martenson was solid. The only downside of the match was Miguel (who also wrestles as Congo Crush). He brought nothing to the match and was pretty useless. Besides his performance, there wasn’t anything overly bad about the match. Even though it did get boring at some points, it still had some entertaining moments. The finish was pretty satisfying as well.

Final Thoughts

For a brief while after the show’s reboot back in September, CWFH was turning things around. There were good matches taking place, there seemed to be more focus, and several other improvements were made to the product. While some of those improvements are still around, CWFH quickly regressed back to being an awful program that pushes awful wrestlers and makes all of the same booking mistakes the WWE makes these days.

These last four shows are a prime example of how bad this show has gotten. The show’s worst performers are featured acts, and the storylines are stupid. The booking on these shows used the worst booking elements of WCW in 2000, TNA in 2010, WWF in 1996, and WWE now. Most of the matches on these shows had fucked finishes. Every babyface is booked like a geek, and characters in certain storylines that people are supposed to be rooting for are unlikable thanks to the awful storytelling on these shows.

The one upside about the new CWFH is that more is being done to get away from the stale formula it once had for every episode. Ever since the show’s reboot, there have been different types of vignettes produced to build up characters, and more angles have been done to help advance storylines. In the past, CWFH shows were mostly just squash matches with boring backstage interviews sandwiched in-between them. Now, there’s more substance to the shows and more effort being made. That’s pretty much the only nice thing I could say about CWFH these days.

Aside from more effort being put into character and story development, CWFH still sucks. What’s sad is there are so many talented performers on the CWFH roster. With the right person in charge of booking, CWFH could be one of the best pro wrestling shows in the world. Instead, it’s one of the worst right now. So much potential is going to waste because of this show’s booking, and it’s really depressing to watch.

So yeah. CWFH is worse than ever. It’s a real shame too because it should be so much better than it is right now.