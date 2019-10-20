UEW – 19 October 2019 – Quick Results

Homeless Jimmy defeated Fern Owens in a Steel Cage Match to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UEW’s Hellbound 2019 in Long Beach, CA on Saturday night. Also on the show, Shiloh Greaves defeated Guy Cool and Red Bat in a Triple Threat Ladder Match to become the new UEW UiTV Champion. Click for results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Hellbound 2019

October 19th, 2019

Metroflex Gym

Long Beach, CA

Baron Rotza defeated Camacho.



Ayoka Muhara defeated Candy Girl in a Body Bag Match.



Snypes defeated Sean Black in a Beyond the Doors Match.



Human Tornado & Jimi Mayhem defeated Lotus Initiative and Biggie Biggz & Jay Washington in an “I Don’t Give A Fuck” Tornado Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain the UEW Tag Team Championship.



The PBA defeated Uncle Chaz Herrera via KO to retain the UEW Eastern Pacific Championship.



Shiloh Greaves defeated Guy Cool and Red Bat in a Triple Threat Ladder Match to become the new UEW UiTV Champion.



Homeless Jimmy defeated Fern Owens in a Steel Cage Match to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship.