Cen-Cal Pro – 25 March 2018 – Quick Results

Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling held the Central Coast Rumble at the Graduate in San Luis Obispo, CA. Click for results.

Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling

Central Coast Rumble

March 25th, 2018

The Graduate

San Luis Obispo, CA

Kadin Anthony defeated Ricky Ruffin to retain the Cen-Cal Pro Five Cities Championship.

Sunami defeated Max X, Biagio Crescenzo, Bulletproof, American Oni, and Alexander G. Bernard in a Six Man Scramble match to earn the #20 spot in the Central Coast Rumble.

Max McManus defeated Hip-Hop Harry via Submission.

Wiseguy defeated Niko Alevras

Vintage Dragon defeated Ziggy Dice

Sinn Bodhi defeated Sledge and Funnybone in a Triple Threat Match to become the new Cen-Cal Pro Heavyweight Champion.

Mike Rayne won the Cemtral Coast Rumble to win the Cen-Cal Cup.