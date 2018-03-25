Cen-Cal Pro – 25 March 2018 – Quick Results

Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling held the Central Coast Rumble at the Graduate in San Luis Obispo, CA. Click for results.
Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling
Central Coast Rumble
March 25th, 2018
The Graduate
San Luis Obispo, CA
Kadin Anthony defeated Ricky Ruffin to retain the Cen-Cal Pro Five Cities Championship.
Sunami defeated Max X, Biagio Crescenzo, Bulletproof, American Oni, and Alexander G. Bernard in a Six Man Scramble match to earn the #20 spot in the Central Coast Rumble.
Max McManus defeated Hip-Hop Harry via Submission.
Wiseguy defeated Niko Alevras
Vintage Dragon defeated Ziggy Dice
Sinn Bodhi defeated Sledge and Funnybone in a Triple Threat Match to become the new Cen-Cal Pro Heavyweight Champion.
Mike Rayne won the Cemtral Coast Rumble to win the Cen-Cal Cup.
