OCCW 23rd April 2017 Results

For full results continue down the post:
Orange County Championship Wrestling
Cage Match
American Legion
April 23rd, 2017
Los Alamitos, Ca
Heidi def Luis Tapia
Sean Black def Seabas & Fabulous Freddy Flores.
Mikey O’Shea def Azreal
OCCW Tag-Team Championship:
Divine Intervention (Soul & Hellmuth) def Party Time (Guy Cool & Jay Baker)to become the new OCCW Tag-Team champions.
Tony Raze def King Favi.. Pinky came to the ring to attack Favi but turned around and attacked Tony Raze.
Main Event-OCCW Championship:
Rudy Rodgers def Angel Ateu to become the NEW OCCW Champion.
