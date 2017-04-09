DPW – 08 April 2017 – Quick Results

YUMA defeated Ryan Kidd and Eli Everfly in the main event of April 8th’s Desert Pro Wrestling show in El Centro, CA. Also on the show Anthony Idol and Fidel Bravo teamed to defeat Ryan Walker and Ju Dizzz. Click for complete results.

Desert Pro Wrestling

April 8, 2017

Sparta Boxing Gym

El Centro, CA

Jake Atlas over Ty Ray

-Uday Ukleja came out and issued an open challenge.

Terex over Uday Ukleja

Terex over Lucus Riley

Onyx over Koto Hiro

Anthony Idol & Fidel Bravo over Ryan Walker & Ju Dizzz

YUMA over Ryan Kidd and Eli Everfly