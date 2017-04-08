FIST Combat – 07 April 2017 – Quick Results

Rocketboy Wilson defeated Jacob Diez in the main event of FIST Combat’s April 7th show in San Diego. Also on the show Dirty Ron McDonald successfully defended the Get FISTed title against The Christian Crusader. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

April 7, 2017

VFW Post 7420

San Diego, CA

Eli Everfly over Azrael, Donnie Suarez, Alonzo Alvarez, Biagio Crescenzo, and Dave Wasted [9’36]

Pinky Santino over Kaka Meng [8’11]

Tilikum (Terex) over El Snowflake (Human Tornado) [5’24]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Pinoy Pride (Eki Sol & Johnny Dynamo) [7’43]

B-Boy over Ryan Kidd to become the FIST Heavyweight champion [11’17]

Dirty Ron McDonald over The Christian Crusader to retain the Get FISTed title [7’17]

Rocketboy Wilson over Jacob Diez [15’41]