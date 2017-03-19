Lineup announced for SoCal Pro’s 10 Year Anniversary Event

SoCal Pro will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary with an event at the Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside on April 15th, 2017 featuring Rey Mysterio Jr., Paul London, Rocky Romero, several championship matches, and more.

In the main event, former WWE superstar and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio Jr. will be making his SoCal Pro debut when he teams up with Lil’ Cholo to take on the team of NJPW star Rocky Romero and former four-time SCP Heavyweight, three-time Tag Team, and one-time Golden State Champion SoCal Crazy at SCP’s 10 Year Anniversary Event in Oceanside, CA on April 15th, 2017. Paul London will also be singles action as he goes one on one against Ricky Mandel.

SoCal Pro’s 10 Year Anniversary Event will also feature three championship matches. SoCal Pro Heavyweight Champion Mike Camden will be defending his championship against challenger Ju Dizz, SoCal Pro Golden State Champion Ryan Kidd will defend his title against Lucha Libre star Bestia 666, and the SoCal Pro Tag Team Champions P.B.R. (Ryan Walker & Hunter Freeman) will be defending their titles against former two-time SCP Tag Team Champions The Ballard Brothers (Shannon & Shane Ballard).

Also announced for SoCal Pro’s 10 Year Anniversary Event, an Over-The-Top Rope Battle Royal where the winner will become the new #1 contender. Participants have yet to be announced.

SoCal Pro will be running a Meet & Greet with Rey Mysterio Jr. prior to their event on April 15th, 2017 at the Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside for V.I.P. ticket holders between 5PM-6PM. Tickets are available online at www.SoCalProWrestling.com or at the SoCal Pro Ticket Office located at 133 Newport Drive, Suite G., San Marcos, CA, 92069. Business hours are 5PM-9PM on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. For questions, contact 760-845-6978. Tickets are $99 for Front Row V.I.P., $69 for Second Row V.I.P., $40 for Third Row, and $20 for General Admission.

SoCal Pro’s 10 year Anniversary Event takes place on April 15th, 2017 with a 7PM bell time at the Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside. The Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside is located at 401 Country Club Lane, Oceanside, CA, 92054.

