Preview of The Resurrection: Presented by the Accountability Club 3/18/17

I will be going to four shows this weekend in three days. I know it’s been done before, but this is my first attempt at it. This is the second show for me, and the first on Saturday. Let’s take a look at this card, shall we?

The Resurrection, Presented by the Accountability Club

This event is going to be at the Family Church Gymnasium in Whittier, Doors open at 430pm on Saturday. Here’s the card:

Tyler Bateman & Ruby Raze vs. Shannon Ballard & Buggy Nova

This match looks interesting as a mixed tag match, and possibly the opener of the afternoon. Bateman and Ruby have been working together for a long time, tearing it up on both gender sides of the plate lately. They have always shown good chemistry in the ring.

Shannon Ballard and Buggy Nova should also be a good tag team, good ring vets with solid ability. This should be a good setup with hopefully some comedy, technical wrestling, and some great work between these two as well.

Hector Canales vs. Peter Avalon

Hector’s a quality wrestler with an outstanding physique, good wrestling ability and a nasty streak that pops out from time to time that is fun to watch. Hector should also creep Peter out with his “Alternative lifestyle” shtick.

“Pretty” Peter Avalon (or PPA for short) is a solid ring performer, a member of H.A.T.E, and also Heritage Champion at CWFH. With his agility, ring savvy, and movement, it should make for an interesting matchup with Hector.

GrindHouse Championship Match

Pinky (c) vs. Sean Black

This should be a fun match, Pinky, the “Emo Behemoth” vs “Urban Juggernaut” Sean Black.

Pinky is a versatile performer, and Sean Black can pretty do much anything he wants to in the ring.

Both of these guys I’d put in my top 5 for heavyweights in the area that wrestle regularly. The other three that I think also make the list are Jeff Cobb, Luster the Legend and Tito Escondido. (The Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu gets an honorable mention since he’s only wrestling two places.) I think this might be a sneaky good match on the card.

Triple Threat Match

Andy Brown vs. Ruben Iglesias vs. Jarek 1:20

Not sure what the stakes are in this match, if it’s for a contendership or a bragging rights, but this one shows some great hybrid style wrestlers that hopefully will tell a good story in the ring. Triple threat matches are great if they are done right. The talent of the wrestlers in this one should make it good. Andy Brown has been wrestling virtually everywhere in the SoCal area, coming from the EWF promotion as his home base. Jarek has been wrestling in quite a few promotions, even had a few appearances on the WWE as Chase Silver. Ruben has wrestled also at several promotions in the area, including CWFH, Alpha Omega, and Maverick Pro to name a few. The explosive Andy Brown, vs. The Lucha Style of Ruben vs. the technical wrestling and magic tricks up the sleeve of Jarek 1:20 should make for some interesting wrestling.

Steven Andrews vs. Lotus Nelumbo

This match I can’t really offer a bunch of information on as I haven’t seen either of these wrestlers live. Steven Andrews wrestles a lot in Alpha Omega, but I’ve heard he’s a high flyer with a Hybrid Lucha and American style, so he should be fun to watch.

Lotus Nelumbo is a Kendrick School Graduate, seen his name on a few cards. I believe he’s an alter ego of Damien Smith, so we’ll see what happens there.

3 on 3 Collision Match

H.A.T.E (Tito Escondido, Che Cabrera & Rico Dinamite) vs. True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) and Jacob Diez.

This match looks to be one of the better ones on the card. Any show that has H.A.T.E in it is a good show. Their teamwork, ability and presence have been felt in most of the promotions in the area. “Bad Dude” Tito is one of the better talented heavyweights in the area, having a great match at AWS against JR Kratos. He’s also the winner of the Red Carpet Rumble last year. Che Cabrera is also another powerful wrestler and has wrestled everywhere, including on TV recently. He can basically do anything in the ring. Rico Dinamite is the final powerful member of the group and he has teamed with both of the other wrestlers many times. Since they work together so well as a group, this team will be hard to stop.

True Grit boasts two heavyweight performers, the FCW Proving Grounds inaugural champion Jesse James, and his tag team partner Hoss Hogg. This team is on the rise in the SoCal area and have a power based game. Imagine JBL and Stan Hansen, but more athletic. Jacob Diez has been wrestling pretty consistently since getting cleared by a doctor earlier this year. The “Vegan Superman” always feels like he has something to prove, so let’s see what he does when teamed up with a no-nonsense team like True Grit against H.A.T.E

This looks like a fun show with some good quality wrestling in it. If you are free in the afternoon on Saturday, this would be a good first bet.