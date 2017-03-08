Nominations for 2017 for induction into the Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame announced

Nominees for induction to the Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame for 2017 have been announced. Nominees have been split into two voting groups. For the post-1989 group there are forty-six nominees including eight who are on the ballot for the first time.
Aaron Aguilera
Adam Pearce
Alex Knight
Al Katrazz
Art Barr
B-Boy
Ballard Brothers (Shannon & Shane Ballard)
Bart Kapitzke
Benjamin Mora
Bobby Bradley
Bo Cooper
Brian Danielson (American Dragon)*
Brian Kendrick
Cheerleader Melissa
Christopher Daniels
Dan Farren
David Marquez
Erica Porter (Jungle Grrrl)*
Frankie Dee
Frankie Kazarian
Gary Key
Joey Munoz (Kaos)
Joey Ryan*
John Cena
Jon Ian
Kevin Kleinrock
Lil’ Cholo*
Lisa Marie Varon*
Los Chivos (Enigma de Oro & Kayam)
Matt Sinister
Martin Marin
Marty Elias*
Primetime Peterson
Rey Misterio Jr.
Rick Bassman
Rick Knox*
Rocky Romero
Ron Rivera
Samoa Joe
Stephan DeLeon
Sting
Super Boy
Supreme
Tech IX (Byron McKinney)
TJ Perkins*
Vandal Drummond
In the pre-1989 group there are seventeen nominees, including one first time nominee.
Aileen Eaton
Bearcat Wright
Cal Eaton
Count Billy Varga
Edouard Carpentier
Ernie Ladd
Fabulous Kangaroos (Al Costello & Roy Heffernan)
Gus Sonnenberg
Hulk Hogan
Jeff Walton
Joe Stecher
Jules Strongbow
Man Mountain Dean
Mildred Burke*
Pedro Morales
Ramon Torres
Rikidozan
*indicates first time nominee.
In order to be inducted a nominee must be listed on 70% of returned ballots. Voters for the post 1989 group may list up to 10 nominees on their ballots. Voters for the pre 1989 group may list up to 5 nominees on their ballots. Voting will be open until March 21, 2017. Inductions will be announced March 29, 2017.
The Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame was created in 2001 by Cincinnati Red, Jason “Primetime” Peterson, and Steven Bryant, and was dedicated in the memory of Louie Spicoli. The Hall of Fame was created with the mission to preserve and promote the history of professional wrestling in Southern California. Since its inception there have been 32 inductees. The Hall of Fame is hosted by SoCalUNCENSORED.com. For a full list of inductees please visit the Hall of Fame at http://socaluncensored.com/history/hall-of-fame/
Congrats to all the nominees.