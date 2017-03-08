Nominations for 2017 for induction into the Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame announced

Nominees for induction to the Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame for 2017 have been announced. Nominees have been split into two voting groups. For the post-1989 group there are forty-six nominees including eight who are on the ballot for the first time.

Aaron Aguilera

Adam Pearce

Alex Knight

Al Katrazz

Art Barr

B-Boy

Ballard Brothers (Shannon & Shane Ballard)

Bart Kapitzke

Benjamin Mora

Bobby Bradley

Bo Cooper

Brian Danielson (American Dragon)*

Brian Kendrick

Cheerleader Melissa

Christopher Daniels

Dan Farren

David Marquez

Erica Porter (Jungle Grrrl)*

Frankie Dee

Frankie Kazarian

Gary Key

Joey Munoz (Kaos)

Joey Ryan*

John Cena

Jon Ian

Kevin Kleinrock

Lil’ Cholo*

Lisa Marie Varon*

Los Chivos (Enigma de Oro & Kayam)

Matt Sinister

Martin Marin

Marty Elias*

Primetime Peterson

Rey Misterio Jr.

Rick Bassman

Rick Knox*

Rocky Romero

Ron Rivera

Samoa Joe

Stephan DeLeon

Sting

Super Boy

Supreme

Tech IX (Byron McKinney)

TJ Perkins*

Vandal Drummond

In the pre-1989 group there are seventeen nominees, including one first time nominee.

Aileen Eaton

Bearcat Wright

Cal Eaton

Count Billy Varga

Edouard Carpentier

Ernie Ladd

Fabulous Kangaroos (Al Costello & Roy Heffernan)

Gus Sonnenberg

Hulk Hogan

Jeff Walton

Joe Stecher

Jules Strongbow

Man Mountain Dean

Mildred Burke*

Pedro Morales

Ramon Torres

Rikidozan

*indicates first time nominee.

In order to be inducted a nominee must be listed on 70% of returned ballots. Voters for the post 1989 group may list up to 10 nominees on their ballots. Voters for the pre 1989 group may list up to 5 nominees on their ballots. Voting will be open until March 21, 2017. Inductions will be announced March 29, 2017.

The Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame was created in 2001 by Cincinnati Red, Jason “Primetime” Peterson, and Steven Bryant, and was dedicated in the memory of Louie Spicoli. The Hall of Fame was created with the mission to preserve and promote the history of professional wrestling in Southern California. Since its inception there have been 32 inductees. The Hall of Fame is hosted by SoCalUNCENSORED.com. For a full list of inductees please visit the Hall of Fame at http://socaluncensored.com/history/hall-of-fame/