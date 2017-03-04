Maverick Pro Wrestling presents Broken Promises in East Los Angeles on March 18th 2017

With the success of “My Bloody Valentine“, Maverick Pro Wrestling returns to the Clela Arena in East Los Angeles, Ca with an event entitled “Broken Promises.” Here’s the run down for the event:

The main event will be for the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship as the new champion “The Mirror Image” Ricky Mandel defends against the SoCalUncensored.com Wrestler of the Year Tyler Bateman. Can Mandel have a successful title defense this evening or will Bateman add another championship to his impressive resume?

Will Cuevas sets to make his Maverick Pro debut against an 18 year veteran & So Cal Legend in “The New Age Punisher” B-Boy. Can Cuevas get the victory against the “Freelance Combatant” or will B-Boy continue his amazing career with another win against the ever dangerous Cuevas?

Former WWE star “The Rocker” Marty Jannetty will be competing on the show against “Beautiful” Brian Jace. Can the Boston Native gain an impressive victory against the Former Intercontinental Champion or will Jannetty “Rock & Roll” all over “The Beautiful One”?

In Women’s action, we will see Maritza go one on one with Desi Derata. Can the young rookie get a win over the Native American superstar or will Derata stop her attempts & claim the winners purse?

After the unfortunate loss of the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship, Airon Skye starts on the road to gain the championship back but his first speed bump is the CWFH Heritage Champion “Pretty” Peter Avalon. Can Skye soar his way to a victory or will Peter Avalon cause a delay in Skye’s path to the championship?

“Everyone’s Favorite” Kadillak is set to face the rookie sensation in Jake Atlas. Can Kadillak cruise on through the youngster on the road to victory or will this potential Rookie of the Year add another victory in the win column?

Plus they’ll be news on the upcoming April show but if you haven’t heard Brittany Blake is set to make her debut in April..what other announcements can come from the Broken Promises event?

Please keep in mind with all events, Card subject to change.

Admission for the event is $20 for Adults & $10 for Kids on the day of the event or you can purchase online tickets by visiting the link: PayPal.me/moviecitywrestling

The Clela Arena is located at 926 Clela Ave, East Los Angeles, CA and Bell time is at 7pm.

So come on down for a great night of wrestling action provided by Maverick Pro Wrestling!!