WWE – 14 February 2017 – Quick Results

Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena and AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat match in the main event of WWE Smackdown Live at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA tonight. Click for results.
World Wrestling Entertainment
Smackdown Live/ 205 Live
February 14th, 2017
Honda Center
Anaheim, CA
Dark Match
Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Tyler Breeze & Fandango
Smackdown Live on the USA Network (2/14/17)
- The show starts with WWE champion Bray Wyatt in the ring. John Cena is out. Now AJ Styles is out. Smackdown commissioner Daniel Bryan sets a triple threat match for the WWE championship later tonight between Bray Wyatt (c), John Cena, and AJ Styles.
American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)
Dean Ambrose vs. James Ellsworth ruled a No Contest after Baron Corbin attacked Dean Ambrose.
- During a backstage segment, Daniel Bryan announced a Falls Count Anywhere match between Natalya vs. Nikki Bella for next week’s Smackdown Live (2/21/17) in Ontario, CA.
Mickie James defeated Becky Lynch
WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena and AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat match.
205 Live on WWE Network (2/14/17)
Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar
Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak
Neville defeated TJ Perkins via Submission
Dark Match
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz
