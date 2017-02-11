FCW “Broken Hearts” – 11 February 2017 – Quick Results

Rey Fenix defeated Bestia 666 in the main event of February 11th’s FCW show “Broken Hearts” in Imperial Beach. Also on the show Tyler Bateman defeated Scorpio Sky for the vacant FCW Heavyweight title. Click for complete results.

Finest City Wrestling

“Broken Hearts”

February 11, 2017

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Pre-show match

Aaron Garvey over Veinom [8’10]

Pre-show match

Corey Jackson over Primetime Zack Reeb [9’18]

Lil’ Cholo over Adrian Quest [6’39]

Jesse James over Jorel Nelson and Donnie Suarez [9’20]

B-Boy over Andy Brown [16’55]

-Douglas James comes out and announces due to injury he is unable to defend the FCW Heavyweight title and he has asked to relinquish it as it’s not fair for the title not to be defended.

Tyler Bateman over Scorpio Sky to win the vacant FCW Heavyweight title [17’47]

Warbeast (Almighty Sheik, Fatu, & Brody King) over Guy Cool, Jake Atlas, & D’Marco Wilson [9’38]

Eli Everfly over Danny Limelight and Biagio Crescenzo to retain the FCW Lightweight title and win the FCW XRT title [15’36]

Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead) over Human Tornado & C-Love [11’25]

Rey Fenix over Bestia 666 [18’04]