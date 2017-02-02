SoCal News & Notes 02/02/2017

Today’s News & Notes has updates from throughout Southern California, including PCW, Lucha Underground, Sabotage, VWE, SCWA, Vendetta Pro, AWS, WOW, and CWFH. Click for the updates.

—

Pacific Coast Wrestling announced Rey Fenix, Extreme Tiger, Keith Lee, Flip Gordon, MVP, and Sami Callihan have been added to their March 24th show in Wilmington. Matches have not yet been announced.

—

Lucha Underground will resume airing new episodes from season 3 on May 31, 2017 on El Rey Network.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Lucha Underground will be available on Netflix starting February 15th.

—

UEW will be holding their first show outside of the Clela Arena in some time on February 25. They will be running at VFW Post 10040 in Sun Valley. They have ran their in the past, but not in the last couple years.

—

Sabotage announced that SCU alumni and current Championship Wrestling from Hollywood backstage interviewer Josh Shibata will be the host and ring announcer for their February 18th event.

—

Venue Wrestling Entertainment will hold their next show on February 24th in Imperial at the Ricochet Rec. Center. Lil’ Cholo will be making his return to the promotion, taking on Amazing Junior.

—

SCWA has postponed their April 8th show until April 30th.

—

Vendetta Pro announced that Greg Hernandez will defend the NWA International Tri-Force Championship against Mike Rayne and Vintage Dragon on their February 24th show in Santa Maria.

—

AWS has announced Tyler Bateman will be defending the AWS Heavyweight title against Ryan Taylor on their 15th anniversary show on March 25th.

—

Last week’s News & Notes mentioned talks between Dave Marquez and Simon Inoki. Those talks have lead to United Wrestling Networy, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s “governing body”, announcing they will be opening a promotion in China. I’m told that there will be Chinese wrestlers training at the United Wrestling Network facility in Oxnard as well.

—

Women of Wrestling’s WOW Superheroes season 4 will debut February 28th on their website, WOWE.com.

—

This week’s shows:

2/3:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

2/4:

EWF in Baldwin Park, CA

FCW Proving Grounds Tournament in Imperial Beach, CA

Underground Empire Wrestling in East Los Angeles, CA

2/5:

UIPW in East Los Angeles, CA

MWF in East Los Angeles, CA