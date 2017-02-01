Navigation

Rankings for January 2017

· 02/01/2017 Full Article

Rankings 1

Rankings for January are out and Ryan Kidd and Britt Baker were named the men’s and women’s Southern California wrestlers of the month. B-Boy defeating Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas was named January’s match of the month. Click for the full January rankings.

Matches

  1. B-Boy over Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas – AWS – Jan. 28 [2]
  2. JR Kratos over Tito Escondido – AWS – Jan. 28 [1]
  3. Douglas James over Lio Rush and Joey Janela – PCW – Jan. 20 [1]
  4. Joe Graves over Timothy Thatcher – PCW – Jan. 20
  5. Paul London over Ryan Kidd – VWE – Jan. 28 [1]

Women’s Wrestlers

  1. Britt Baker [2]
  2. Hudson Envy [1]
  3. Shotzi Blackheart
  4. Mercedes Martinez [1]
  5. Angel Dust [1]
  6. Delilah Doom
  7. Chelsea Green
  8. Sage Sin
  9. Lufisto
  10. Ruby Raze
  11. Katarina Leigh
  12. Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead)
  13. Rosemary
  14. Desi De Rata
  15. Ray Lyn
  16. Jewels Malone
  17. Samara
  18. Allie Kat
  19. Jungle Grrrl
  20. Keta Rush

Men’s Wrestlers

  1. Ryan Kidd [1]
  2. Andy Brown [1]
  3. B-Boy [1]
  4. Tito Escondido
  5. Joey Ryan
  6. Jake Atlas
  7. Ray Rosas
  8. Douglas James [1]
  9. Suede Thompson
  10. Paul London
  11. JR Kratos [1]
  12. Brody King
  13. Adrian Quest
  14. Joe Graves
  15. SoCal Crazy
  16. Tyler Bateman
  17. Fidel Bravo
  18. Bestia 666
  19. Lio Rush
  20. Mike Camden

One Response to Rankings for January 2017

  1. Paul Jones 02/01/2017 at 7:13 AM #

    For match of the month should have been Tito Escondido vs Mike Knox, AOW PROMOTIONS show in Victorville.
    Also for Men’s Wrestler of the month of January should have gone to Tito Escondido, he had 2 great matches in January for 2 different promotions!!!
    Indy wrestling, give the man his due, Tito Escondido, pound for pound, is at the moment the best wrestler in all of Indy wrestling.
    Female wrestler for January should have been Hudson Envy, she had a fierce match in Victorville, and pound for pound may be the best female wrestling in the Indy circuit today!!!
    Thanks for your time, this is only my input.

    Reply

Leave a Reply