Rankings for January 2017

Rankings for January are out and Ryan Kidd and Britt Baker were named the men’s and women’s Southern California wrestlers of the month. B-Boy defeating Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas was named January’s match of the month. Click for the full January rankings.
Matches
- B-Boy over Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas – AWS – Jan. 28 [2]
- JR Kratos over Tito Escondido – AWS – Jan. 28 [1]
- Douglas James over Lio Rush and Joey Janela – PCW – Jan. 20 [1]
- Joe Graves over Timothy Thatcher – PCW – Jan. 20
- Paul London over Ryan Kidd – VWE – Jan. 28 [1]
Women’s Wrestlers
- Britt Baker [2]
- Hudson Envy [1]
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Mercedes Martinez [1]
- Angel Dust [1]
- Delilah Doom
- Chelsea Green
- Sage Sin
- Lufisto
- Ruby Raze
- Katarina Leigh
- Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead)
- Rosemary
- Desi De Rata
- Ray Lyn
- Jewels Malone
- Samara
- Allie Kat
- Jungle Grrrl
- Keta Rush
Men’s Wrestlers
- Ryan Kidd [1]
- Andy Brown [1]
- B-Boy [1]
- Tito Escondido
- Joey Ryan
- Jake Atlas
- Ray Rosas
- Douglas James [1]
- Suede Thompson
- Paul London
- JR Kratos [1]
- Brody King
- Adrian Quest
- Joe Graves
- SoCal Crazy
- Tyler Bateman
- Fidel Bravo
- Bestia 666
- Lio Rush
- Mike Camden
For match of the month should have been Tito Escondido vs Mike Knox, AOW PROMOTIONS show in Victorville.
Also for Men’s Wrestler of the month of January should have gone to Tito Escondido, he had 2 great matches in January for 2 different promotions!!!
Indy wrestling, give the man his due, Tito Escondido, pound for pound, is at the moment the best wrestler in all of Indy wrestling.
Female wrestler for January should have been Hudson Envy, she had a fierce match in Victorville, and pound for pound may be the best female wrestling in the Indy circuit today!!!
Thanks for your time, this is only my input.