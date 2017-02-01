Rankings for January 2017

Rankings for January are out and Ryan Kidd and Britt Baker were named the men’s and women’s Southern California wrestlers of the month. B-Boy defeating Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas was named January’s match of the month. Click for the full January rankings.

Matches

B-Boy over Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas – AWS – Jan. 28 [2] JR Kratos over Tito Escondido – AWS – Jan. 28 [1] Douglas James over Lio Rush and Joey Janela – PCW – Jan. 20 [1] Joe Graves over Timothy Thatcher – PCW – Jan. 20 Paul London over Ryan Kidd – VWE – Jan. 28 [1]

Women’s Wrestlers

Britt Baker [2] Hudson Envy [1] Shotzi Blackheart Mercedes Martinez [1] Angel Dust [1] Delilah Doom Chelsea Green Sage Sin Lufisto Ruby Raze Katarina Leigh Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead) Rosemary Desi De Rata Ray Lyn Jewels Malone Samara Allie Kat Jungle Grrrl Keta Rush

Men’s Wrestlers

Ryan Kidd [1] Andy Brown [1] B-Boy [1] Tito Escondido Joey Ryan Jake Atlas Ray Rosas Douglas James [1] Suede Thompson Paul London JR Kratos [1] Brody King Adrian Quest Joe Graves SoCal Crazy Tyler Bateman Fidel Bravo Bestia 666 Lio Rush Mike Camden