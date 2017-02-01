Navigation

Rankings for January 2017

· 02/01/2017 Full Article

Rankings 0

Rankings for January are out and Ryan Kidd and Britt Baker were named the men’s and women’s Southern California wrestlers of the month. B-Boy defeating Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas was named January’s match of the month. Click for the full January rankings.

Matches

  1. B-Boy over Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas – AWS – Jan. 28 [2]
  2. JR Kratos over Tito Escondido – AWS – Jan. 28 [1]
  3. Douglas James over Lio Rush and Joey Janela – PCW – Jan. 20 [1]
  4. Joe Graves over Timothy Thatcher – PCW – Jan. 20
  5. Paul London over Ryan Kidd – VWE – Jan. 28 [1]

Women’s Wrestlers

  1. Britt Baker [2]
  2. Hudson Envy [1]
  3. Shotzi Blackheart
  4. Mercedes Martinez [1]
  5. Angel Dust [1]
  6. Delilah Doom
  7. Chelsea Green
  8. Sage Sin
  9. Lufisto
  10. Ruby Raze
  11. Katarina Leigh
  12. Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead)
  13. Rosemary
  14. Desi De Rata
  15. Ray Lyn
  16. Jewels Malone
  17. Samara
  18. Allie Kat
  19. Jungle Grrrl
  20. Keta Rush

Men’s Wrestlers

  1. Ryan Kidd [1]
  2. Andy Brown [1]
  3. B-Boy [1]
  4. Tito Escondido
  5. Joey Ryan
  6. Jake Atlas
  7. Ray Rosas
  8. Douglas James [1]
  9. Suede Thompson
  10. Paul London
  11. JR Kratos [1]
  12. Brody King
  13. Adrian Quest
  14. Joe Graves
  15. SoCal Crazy
  16. Tyler Bateman
  17. Fidel Bravo
  18. Bestia 666
  19. Lio Rush
  20. Mike Camden
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply