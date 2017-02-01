Rankings for January 2017

Rankings for January are out and Ryan Kidd and Britt Baker were named the men’s and women’s Southern California wrestlers of the month. B-Boy defeating Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas was named January’s match of the month. Click for the full January rankings.
Matches
- B-Boy over Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas – AWS – Jan. 28 [2]
- JR Kratos over Tito Escondido – AWS – Jan. 28 [1]
- Douglas James over Lio Rush and Joey Janela – PCW – Jan. 20 [1]
- Joe Graves over Timothy Thatcher – PCW – Jan. 20
- Paul London over Ryan Kidd – VWE – Jan. 28 [1]
Women’s Wrestlers
- Britt Baker [2]
- Hudson Envy [1]
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Mercedes Martinez [1]
- Angel Dust [1]
- Delilah Doom
- Chelsea Green
- Sage Sin
- Lufisto
- Ruby Raze
- Katarina Leigh
- Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead)
- Rosemary
- Desi De Rata
- Ray Lyn
- Jewels Malone
- Samara
- Allie Kat
- Jungle Grrrl
- Keta Rush
Men’s Wrestlers
- Ryan Kidd [1]
- Andy Brown [1]
- B-Boy [1]
- Tito Escondido
- Joey Ryan
- Jake Atlas
- Ray Rosas
- Douglas James [1]
- Suede Thompson
- Paul London
- JR Kratos [1]
- Brody King
- Adrian Quest
- Joe Graves
- SoCal Crazy
- Tyler Bateman
- Fidel Bravo
- Bestia 666
- Lio Rush
- Mike Camden
