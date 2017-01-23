” FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Ryan Kidd set to defend SoCal Pro Golden State Championship in Mexico!

Arena Nacionalista

February 12th, 2017 – Mexicali, MX

Ryan Kidd (c) vs. Skalibur vs. Kamikaze

Mexicali, MX – Early this week; officials representing both SoCal Pro Wrestling and the commission of Lucha Libre in Mexicali, Mexico reached an agreement to present an International Championship match in which the SoCal Pro Wrestling Golden State Championship will be defended internationally by the newly crowned Champion: “Mr. Excitement” Ryan Kidd.

Following a pin fall victory over former Golden State Champion Ricky Mandel, Ryan Kidd made his desires very clear to SoCal Pro Wrestling management to defend the Championship in concordance with his international schedule. Upon negotiation with Mexico-based Lucha Libre officials, both parties have agreed to sanction a match in which the SoCal Pro Wrestling Golden State Championship will be defended for the first time across international borders.

The Champion has agreed to a Three Way match against challengers designated by the commission of Lucha Libre in Mexicali. Both hold prior pin fall victories against Ryan Kidd.

Should either challenger become the Golden State Champion; agreements have already been made to have the Title defended in Oceanside, CA as a part of SoCal Pro Wrestling’s “Gold Fever” event on February 18th, 2017.

SoCal Pro Wrestling would like to Thank Arena Nacionalista and officials representing the commission of Lucha Libre in Mexicali, MX for their involvement and cooperation in this International Championship affair.”

– SoCal Pro Wrestling

www.SoCalProWrestling.com