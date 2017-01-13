ACB 51 – 13 January 2017 – Quick Results and Video

Russian Mixed Martial Arts promotion Absolute Championship Berkut ran their American debut event at the Bren Events Center at U.C. Irvine in Irvine, CA. Click for results and video.

Russian stream link

Alternate Russian stream link

Absolute Championship Berkut

ACB 51

January 13th, 2017

Bren Events Center

Irvine, CA

*All fights are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission*

Flyweight Fight: Danny Martinez defeated Cory Alexander via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight Fight: Kyle Reyes defeated Mario Israel via Majority Decision

Welterweight Fight: Guillermo Martinez Ayme defeated Ivan Castillo via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight Fight: Terrion Ware defeated Nick Mamalis via Unanimous Decision

Lightweight Fight: Arthur Estrazulas defeated Dave Courchaine via KO in Round 1

Light Heavyweight Fight: Shamil Gamzatov defeated Rodney Wallace via Split Decision

Light Heavyweight Fight: Mike Kyle defeated Dan Charles via TKO at 2:15 of Round 1

Lightweight Fight: Leandro Silva defeated Pat Healy via TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 0:38 of Round 1

Lightweight Fight: Christos Giagos defeated Alexandre Pimentel via Unanimous Decision

Featherweight Fight: Luis Palomino defeated Musa Khamanaev via TKO (Strikes) at 2:35 of Round 2

Luis Palomino with a big win over Musa Khamanaev! https://t.co/kPBZHQYnGv — ACB fighting league (@acb_league) January 14, 2017

ACB Light Heavyweight Championship: Thiago Silva defeated Jared Torgeson via Unanimous Decision to become the ACB Light Heavyweight Champion