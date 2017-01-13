ACB 51 – 13 January 2017 – Quick Results and Video

Russian Mixed Martial Arts promotion Absolute Championship Berkut ran their American debut event at the Bren Events Center at U.C. Irvine in Irvine, CA. Click for results and video.
Russian stream link
Alternate Russian stream link
Absolute Championship Berkut
ACB 51
January 13th, 2017
Bren Events Center
Irvine, CA
*All fights are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission*
Flyweight Fight: Danny Martinez defeated Cory Alexander via Unanimous Decision
Bantamweight Fight: Kyle Reyes defeated Mario Israel via Majority Decision
Welterweight Fight: Guillermo Martinez Ayme defeated Ivan Castillo via Unanimous Decision
Bantamweight Fight: Terrion Ware defeated Nick Mamalis via Unanimous Decision
@flashmma with a decisive win over Nick Mamalis #ACB51 #MMA https://t.co/z7iCpm0lmo
— ACB fighting league (@acb_league) January 14, 2017
Lightweight Fight: Arthur Estrazulas defeated Dave Courchaine via KO in Round 1
"Look at that for a finish" @aestrazulasmma with an impressive KO! #ACB51 https://t.co/DCEXvKPO4T
— ACB fighting league (@acb_league) January 14, 2017
Light Heavyweight Fight: Shamil Gamzatov defeated Rodney Wallace via Split Decision
Light Heavyweight Fight: Mike Kyle defeated Dan Charles via TKO at 2:15 of Round 1
"Oh my goodness" big KO victory for Mike Kyle! #ACB51 #MMA #Knockout https://t.co/pmFlEEBUoe
— ACB fighting league (@acb_league) January 14, 2017
Lightweight Fight: Leandro Silva defeated Pat Healy via TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 0:38 of Round 1
Leandro Silva is victorious over Pat Healy #ACB51 #MMA https://t.co/XCjmwwAw5k
— ACB fighting league (@acb_league) January 14, 2017
Lightweight Fight: Christos Giagos defeated Alexandre Pimentel via Unanimous Decision
Featherweight Fight: Luis Palomino defeated Musa Khamanaev via TKO (Strikes) at 2:35 of Round 2
Luis Palomino with a big win over Musa Khamanaev! https://t.co/kPBZHQYnGv
— ACB fighting league (@acb_league) January 14, 2017
ACB Light Heavyweight Championship: Thiago Silva defeated Jared Torgeson via Unanimous Decision to become the ACB Light Heavyweight Champion
