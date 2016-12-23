Creation of the Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award Announced

A few months ago I wrote a column asking for input on if an award for a Southern California women’s wrestler of the year award should be created. Though it really is no secret at this point, I would like to formally announce the creation of the new award honoring the women’s wrestler of the year in Southern California. This will be the first new award we’ve added since the Paul T. Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Wrestler was added in 2006.

Several times in the past the idea of an award to honor the top female wrestler in Southern California was brought up, but we never felt the talent depth was there to support such an award. Over the last few years there has really been an explosion in women’s wrestling, not just in Southern California but in wrestling in general. The purpose of this new award is not to segregate women’s wrestling into its own category, but rather to shine a spotlight on and highlight women’s wrestling in Southern California.

At this time I would also like to announce the nominees for the 2016 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year:

Holidead

Hudson Envy

Jezette Marie

Ruby Raze

Sage Sin Supreme

Sexy Star / Dulce Garcia

Taya Valkyrie

Thunder Rosa / Kobra Moon

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999 on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in indy wrestling and have been referenced in national and international media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts; a public webpoll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters that is worth 65% of the total.

Voting will open for the award on January 4, 2017 and all 2016 award winners will be announced on January 26, 2017. The nominees in the other categories will be announced at a later time.

Southern California Wrestling Awards