AOW “Ghost of Christmas Bash” -December 11th 2016 Results

Alpha Omega Wrestling

Ghost of Christmas Bash

Elks Lodge

December 11th 2016

Twentynine Palms, Ca

Fatal 4 Way Match:

“The OC Mastodon” Angel Ateu def Biggie Biggz, Wildhorse & “The Grandfather of Strong Style” Jace Battle

“The Hardcore Kidd” Aaron Aguilara def “The Emo Behemoth” Pinky via a Top Rope Clothesline

“The Best Around” Johnny Kai (w/Jeff the Ref) def The American Oni (w/Pris) with a Short Arm Clothesline

AOW Tag-Team Championship:

Kings of Suplexes (Blake Grayson & Anjul Stone) def Rudy Rodgers & “The Winning Ticket” Simon Lotto via Double Team Lungblower & A double team Cutter on Rodgers to successfully retain the championship

Triple Threat Match for the AOW Desert Championship:

Scorpio Sky def Mathias Starkey (w/MJ) & “The High Flying Sensation” Steven Andrews via his Ace of Spades finisher to successfully retain the championship.

After the match, Starkey said that Andrews didn’t deserve to be in this match & this needs to end as he called out AOW Owner Christian Rosenberg demanding one last match with Steven Andrews. Rosenberg would announce the match to take place at Unleashed VI in a Street Fight.

No DQ/Fall Counts Anywhere Match:

Ruby Raze def AOW Women’s Champion Ashley Grace after delivering a Shatter Dreams in the corner.

AOW Dragon Class Champion “The Demon King” Funnybone def Damien Smith (w/”The Vegan Supermanager” Jacob Diez) with a Double Footstomp from the Top rope in a non title match.

Triple Threat Match:

Santa Claus def Ruben Iglesias & “The Irish Juggernaut” Mikey O’Shea as O’Shea hit his Gunslinger finisher on Iglesias as Santa would shove O’Shea into the post & picked up the win.

AOW Owner Christian Rosenberg would congratulate Santa & offered him a Full-time contact to the roster. Santa would accept & revealed his identity as Ron Kilbourn as he ran from the locker room as Rosenberg would still announced that Kilbourn is still suspended from AOW.

Main Event-Steel Cage match:

Doc Shady def Ryan J. Morals via a Thunder Driver.

*This would be Doc Shady’s last match in Southern California as he is a member of our armed forces & being transferred to the East Coast as the entire AOW roster would give Shady a send off as fans chanted “Thank You Shady”.

It was announced that AOW will present Unleashed VI at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Victorville, Ca on Sunday January 22nd. Matches announced are:

AOW Heavyweight Championship:

Bad Dude Tito (c) vs Mike Knux

Street Fight match:

Mathias Starkey vs Steven Andrews

Cash In The Case Match

(6 Way Elimination match & the winner gets a championship match at ANY AOW Championship in a calendar year)

Keep an eye out on the socaluncensored.com event calendar for details soon.